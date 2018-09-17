MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two people were killed in a crash Monday in Monterey.
Police identified the victims as Rudy G. Levine and Jesse L. Morrison, both of whom are 24 years old.
Levine and Morrison were traveling eastbound on Highway 62 just before 5:30 p.m. when a car traveling westbound lost control and turned sideways.
The two cars collided and Levine and Morrison died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the car that lost control was injured. Officials say he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and that no charges were issued.
