Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Nashville that happened Thursday night.
Police say a 23-year-old man was killed in the shooting, which happened on the 1500 block of 9th Ave North.
Nashville Fire Department crews that responded to the scene took the victim to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and performed CPR, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Police described the suspect as a black male with a thin build, about six feet tall.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
