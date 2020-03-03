LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) — Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of Mandy Lane in La Vergne in which two people were killed.
Both victims were adult males.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Officials with the police department, including a spokesperson, are heading to the scene.
LPD is investigating a double fatal shooting on Mandy Lane. Please avoid the area. If you see anything suspicious call 911. pic.twitter.com/YKAXqU6wcC— La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) March 4, 2020
