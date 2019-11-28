LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - One person died in what authorities are calling a commercial accident that happened the day before Thanksgiving.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews with the La Vergne Fire Department responded to an accident in which the victim was trapped.
The department said they "were faced with a highly unique situation that forced them to use a combination of skills that are rarely needed in this field."
Unfortunately, the victim died. News4 is working to learn the nature of the accident. Stay with us for updates.
