LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - One person died after a freak accident at a La Vergne auto shop the day before Thanksgiving.
Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews with the La Vergne Fire Department responded to an accident at Wood Automotive Repair. The department said they "were faced with a highly unique situation that forced them to use a combination of skills that are rarely needed in this field."
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found that an SUV fell from a lift, crushing a male employee. The victim was dead on arrival. According to Anne Smith with the City of La Vergne, crews had to use rescue jacks to stabilize the vehicle so the victim's body could be freed.
Nobody else was hurt in the accident. The victim has not been identified.
