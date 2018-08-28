NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man was killed in a head-on collision on Donelson Pike on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near BNA Drive.
Metro police officers at the scene said a vehicle crossed over the median and hit another car near the entrance to Nashville International Airport.
Tuesday afternoon, Metro Police announced that Jose Majano-Rodas, 28, was the driver. He is being charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication.
Police say Rodas smelled like alcohol. He reportedly told police that he drank alcohol Monday night, woke up at 4:00 a.m., and drank shots of whiskey.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old William Newcomb of Nashville. Newcomb was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and died from his injuries.
Rodas is also facing charges for driving without a license. He is being held in lieu of a $36,000 bond.
