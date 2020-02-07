ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Three people have died after a crash involving three vehicles in Robertson County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash was reported at around 7:37 p.m. and happened on I-65 Northbound near mile marker 119. Two commercial vehicles and a passenger car were involved. Crews are working to clear the scene and expect to have the roads cleared by midnight.
The left lane in north and southbound lanes will be closed for some time while crews work to clear the scene.
