NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has been killed in a crash on Rocky Fork Road east of Nolensville Elementary School, according to law enforcement.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the car crashed into a tree. One person was killed. There was a second person in the car, but the condition of that person is not known.
The accident occurred before 2 p.m. and affected dismissal at the school. Some buses may have had to take a detour around the wreck site.
Nolensville Police said the road, a connector between Nolensville and Smyrna, was reopened just before 5 p.m.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
