One man was killed Thursday afternoon in Columbia after the dump truck he was driving rolled over due to a blown out tire.
According to a crash report from Tennessee Highway patrol, 35-year-old Percell Sherrod was traveling on I-65 Northbound in Columbia when the incident occurred.
The crash happened at 12:20 p.m. The truck ran off the left side of the road, eventually coming to a rest upside down, about 100 feet from the road. Officials say Sherrod was trapped inside.
Sherrod was pronounced dead on scene.
