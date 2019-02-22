One person was killed on Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a guard rail on Kennedy Lane, police said.
Police said Cleveland Richardson, 49, was traveling west on Kennedy Lane around 4:10 p.m. when he crossed the eastbound lane and left the paved surface, crashing into a guard rail.
The guard rail penetrated the vehicle and exited through the rear, at which time the car slid to a stop.
Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.