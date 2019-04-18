News4 Accident Generic

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person died in a traffic accident Thursday evening in Bellevue.

The crash happened on Hwy 100 near Harpeth Bend Drive. Two vehicles were involved.

Police say one male victim died in the crash. The driver of the other car involved was transported to Vanderbilt.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.

