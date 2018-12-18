NORTH NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are continuing to investigate a double shooting in the Parkwood Park area of north Nashville.
The victims were found in two different locations. One of the victims got into a car and made it to the corner of Oakview Drive and Valview Drive. The person was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The other victim was found at the scene of the shooting.
According to investigators, one victim died at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Authorities have not released the victim's name at this time.
Authorities said the other victim remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police are still searching for the gunman and are working to determine the motive behind the shooting.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
