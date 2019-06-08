ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and two others critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Ed Harris Road in Ashland City Thursday.
Police say 27-year-old David Mooningham died in the crash.
The driver, 18-year-old Ricky King III, as well as 19-year-old James Hastings were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials say the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near 495 Ed Harris Road. While driving on a curve, the car went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Mooningham was ejected. Only King was wearing a seat belt.
Officials say nobody is going to be charged in the accident.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.