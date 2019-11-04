NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after a shooting in North Nashville.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of 25th Ave North at around 3:25 p.m. The victim was a 16-20-year-old male who was shot in the stomach.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt where he was pronounced dead.
At this time, there is no information on a suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
