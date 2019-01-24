COLLINWOOD, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed after the vehicle he was driving was struck by cross ties that had fallen from a truck that had lost its load, according to an accident report.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Eric J. Gough, 39, of Collinwood, was killed after the load of cross ties shifted and came off the truck driven by William Kephart, 56, of Collinwood, on Highway 13 near Highland Loop about 7 a.m. Thursday.
Kephart was traveling north on Highway 13 and was negotiating a turn when the load shifted and landed on Gough’s Dodge CXT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.