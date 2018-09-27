Christmas morning in September with wide eyes headed towards surprise.
New toys for 4 and 5 years olds to test.
Loud usually means good.
Color is great, Boats are even better for the boys.
"Oh they love this one, my groups been playing with it all morning."
What about Science, a game called Q-Bitz promising learning and fun.
It’s easy to see what's liked and what's not liked.
Remember these are toys for the young.
"I'm just throwing on three is this right, No that's not right."
Honesty that toy companies love and can trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.