NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Leaders at Cheekwood Gardens are giving kids the chance to be kids again.
Cheekwood announced they’re holding weekly camps for kids to get outside after class. Spending time outdoors is proven to help mental health, and spending time outdoors is extra important with all the virtual learning.
Cheekwood is holding afternoon camps, allowing kids to run around, garden, paint and even yoga. Camp counselors are also adding literacy programs to help with what campers are already learning in school right now; this serves as an extension to their summer camp.
“When you give kids an opportunity to be outside, you get them that just time to be a kid and run around,” Cheekwood VP of Education and Outreach Nathalie Lavine said. “That being of that wellness, that escape from monitors, that escape from Zoom like everybody else does, and they respond to it.”
All students are required to wear masks. The counselors also keep children 6 -feet apart by playing games like Simon Says or 6-feet apart musical chairs.
