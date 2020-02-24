HOHENWALD, TN (WSMV) - Two children died in a crash Monday morning in Lewis County.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says the driver, a 27-year-old man, was driving a Chevy Silverado on Big Swan Creek Road and went off the right side of the road. He over-corrected and ended up driving off the left side of the road and crashing into a tree.
The driver was injured. Two kids in the car, ages 11 and 15, died in the wreck.
The crashed happened around 9:15 a.m.
An alcohol and drug test will be conducted.
Stay with News4 for updates on this story.
