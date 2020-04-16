A man has started a way for kids to create apps from home. Carley Gordon has more.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new program is helping parents teach their students how to build apps at home.

Software Developer Dr Paul McNeil used to teach coding camps at Tennessee State University. Since he created a one-week app building boot camp that students can complete online

“If you can log in to your email and if you can click play on a YouTube video you can go through this course,” McNeil said.

It is geared towards middle school aged students. There are videos and quizzes teaching them basic programming skills such as how to make sounds

McNeil said the kids are into it and he thinks about how obsessed teens are with the apps on their phones. He added knowing how to build those apps will be a useful skill to have, especially when kids get back to the world, we used to know

“I believe that within the next 10-15 years knowing how to program and develop apps and websites and things of that nature is going to be the equivalent of knowing PowerPoint today,” McNeil said.

You can register for the course right now by clicking here.

Registration ends April 21.

 

