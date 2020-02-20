NORTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A family is displaced after their home was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night.
The homeowners tell us the fire started in the dryer and spread throughout the home on Hummingbird Drive. The family made up of two adults and three children were able to make it out of the home safe without any injuries.
Fire officials say half of the home was damaged by flames and heavy smoke.
The Red Cross has been in contact with the family.
