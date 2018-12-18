A 19-year-old woman is speaking out after she was kidnapped in her own car and shot as she ran to safety.
As an artist and songwriter Elina Odnoralov is used to using her voice to tell stories, and now she is sharing her own terrifying story to try and help others.
“For me it was just a regular day I got into my car pulled out my phone and was responding to text messages the second it happened,” Odnoralov said.
Odnoralov says she didn’t see a man approaching her car on Boscobel Street in East Nashville.
“The man got in the passenger side door, and got in with a gun and told me to drive to an ATM,” Odnoralov said.
She says they drove for almost an hour until she was able to escape while stopped at a West End ATM.
“At that point I ran and he shot me in the side,” Odnoralov said. “I ran into the bank and hid behind the counter and just told the tellers to lock the doors and they ended up calling the police.”
Lucky to get away alive Odnoralov said she was brought to tears hearing a woman was threatened with a gun for her car keys just a block from where she was kidnapped.
“Obviously things like this keep happening and you just have to be aware of your surroundings,” Odnoralov said. “I was just on my phone and I could have seen him coming, I could have locked the doors if I had time.”
The man who kidnapped and shot Odnoralov has still not been arrested.
“Just be aware and don’t think that this couldn’t happen to you because I literally thought the same thing and it did,” Odnoralov said. “I’m just completely blown away by the love that I’ve received and it’s true darkness did not win because of the light that came after.”
The gunman is described as a black man believed to be in his 20s who wore a black hooded jacket. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a thin build, with dreads and light brown eyes.
Anyone recognizing him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers immediately at (615) 742- 7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be qualified for a cash reward.
