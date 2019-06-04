Fayetteville most wanted/kidnapped - 6/4/19

Terry Taylor, left, is wanted on charges of kidnapping and auto theft by the Fayetteville Police Department. He is accused of kidnapping Chelsea Rose Riihmaa, who has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal. (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man on the the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list is in custody tonight. He was wanted for kidnapping and auto theft.

Terry Dewayne Taylor, 60, is accused of dropping off the victim inside the Fayetteville city limits on Monday. He then took the victim’s 2003 Toyota Four Runner and 29-year-old special needs daughter Chelsea Rose Riihmaa. Chelsea has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal. 

Taylor was taken into custody Friday night in Sheffield, Alabama.

Police say the Chelsea is safe is they are working on reconnecting her with her mother.

Chelsea Rose Riihmaa was reported kidnapped in Fayetteville, TN, by Terry Taylor. (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

 

