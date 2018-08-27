Shocking testimony was given in court Monday regarding a person of interest in a recent spree of crimes in East Nashville, who is now facing charges as an accomplice in another violent crime.
Demontrey Logsdon and Horace Williamson III appeared in court today regarding the alleged kidnapping of Williamson's girlfriend at gunpoint on Aug. 17. Both men were charged with aggravated kidnapping for the incident.
According to a police affidavit, the victim told police she walked to R Market on 40th Avenue North after having an argument with her boyfriend, Williamson, at his nearby residence.
At the market, she ran into two friends who offered to give her a ride.
The woman and her friends were driving at the intersection of 44th Ave. North and Tennessee Ave. when a silver Dodge Journey pulled in front of them.
The woman told police that Williamson exited the vehicle, pointed a rifle at her and demanded that she exit the vehicle.
The woman complied and got in the Dodge Journey, driven by a man she recognized as Williamson's friend but did not know by name.
After Williamson was arrested for the incident, he identified Logsdon as the driver of the vehicle and his identity was confirmed by the victim in a photo lineup.
Williamson's girlfriend, the alleged victim, was on the stand for over an hour. She repeatedly said she does not believe she was kidnapped and was not scared during the incident.
However, the woman in the car with her at the time of the incident painted a different picture on the stand.
The woman said Williamson's girlfriend was "terrified" and crying at the gas station that day. When she and her boyfriend offered to the woman a ride, she allegedly told her, "My boyfriend is after me."
The woman said when Williamson held them up at gunpoint, he told the victim, "[Expletive], if you try to run, I'll shoot you.”
After testimony concluded, the presiding judge found probable cause to charge them in the kidnapping. The case was bound over to a grand jury.
