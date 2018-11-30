NASHVILLE (WSMV) - James Shaw Jr., the hero during the Antioch Waffle House shooting, has been invited by Nashville Christmas Parade organizers to replace Kid Rock as Grand Marshal of the parade Saturday after Rock made derogatory comments about Joy Behar on Fox & Friends.
Regardless, Kid Rock will not be featured in the parade Saturday according to the organizers.
“The 65th Nashville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 1 will not feature Kid Rock, who had previously volunteered to serve as its Grand Marshal. Parade organizers feel that the grand marshal should personify the spirit of the Nashville community and have invited James Shaw, Jr., who became a community hero after stopping a shooting at a local Waffle House earlier this year, to be honored. The parade is a fun family tradition that also raises money for worthy charitable causes. We appreciate the hundreds of community volunteers who are working hard to make this year’s parade another great event.”
Shaw tweeted hours ago that he 'just got some exciting news' but did not elaborate.
Earlier in the day, Mayor David Briley said he was 'inclined not to attend' if Kid Rock was the Grand Marshal in the parade. Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell expressed that he wouldn't attend if Kid Rock remained involved.
Steve Smith, the owner of Tootsies Orchid Lounge, told local news media that they donated a lot of time, and over a quarter of a million dollars into the parade.
"Kid Rock donated his time, Vanderbilt is the recepient, we are the owners of this parade. We put on this parade for children, it's the adults that did this," said Smith.
Smith said that the public should be embracing Kid Rock for donating his time, and was adament that Kid Rock will still be the Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade on Saturday.
"If the city wants to refund me my quarter of a million, they can run the parade," said Smith, "He will be in the parade tomorrow and will be the Grand Marshal."
When asked if Smith was involved in the decision making process regarding the parade, he said he had not been called but maintained that Kid Rock will continue his role in the parade if the city doesn't refund him for his expenses in organizing the parade.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
