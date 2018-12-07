LEIPERS FORK, TN (WSMV) - Kid Rock will be walking in the Leipers Fork Christmas Parade on December 15, a parade who is being Grand Marshaled by John Schneider, of The Dukes of Hazzard fame.
In a message to News4 on Facebook, parade organizers confirmed the news.
"He will be part of our parade!! We are excited!"
Kid Rock, stage name for Robert James Ritchie, was originally slated to be the Grand Marshal for the Nashville Christmas Parade nearly a week ago, but was let go from his duties on Friday, Nov. 30 after an appearance on Fox News Channel's morning program, Fox & Friends, during which Kid Rock called co-host of ABC's The View Joy Behar an expletive.
The incident prompted Nashville officials to bow out of the parade unless Kid Rock was replaced as Grand Marshal, a role that ultimately went to James Shaw Jr., a man who stopped accused gunman Travis Reinking in a Waffle House shooting in Antioch in April.
Financial backer for the Nashville Christmas Parade, Steve Smith, owner of Tootsie's Orchid Lounge told local news media he felt blindsided by the decision to replace Kid Rock and through his attorney threatened to file a lawsuit against the city of Nashville and parade organizers, which ultimately was not pushed forward.
The Leipers Fork Christmas Parade in an unincorporated area of Williamson County was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8 but was postponed due to potential inclement weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.