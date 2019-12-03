LEIPERS FORK, TN (WSMV) - Musician Kid Rock has been announced as the Grand Marshal for the 2019 Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade.
Kid Rock, stage name for Robert James Ritchie, marched in the parade last year which was then Grand Marshaled by John Schneider of The Dukes of Hazzard fame.
Kid Rock was originally slated to be the Grand Marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade in December 2018 but was let go from his duties after an appearance on Fox News Channel's morning program, Fox & Friends, during which he called co-host of ABC's The View Joy Behar an expletive. He was replaced with Antioch Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
The 2019 Leiper's Fork Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. Leiper's Fork is located in an unincorporated area of Williamson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.