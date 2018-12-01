NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- This years Nashville Christmas Parade could go down as one of the most controversial parades for the city.
Kid Rock booted as grand marshal for hometown hero.
James Shaw Jr. chosen at the last minute.
Now, the change has sparked the possibility of a lawsuit against the city.
Mayor Briley and Kid Rock were both at the parade this morning. Both sides are saying they just want to move past the controversy, but what about the lawsuit?
“The courthouse is open five days a week," Briley told News4. "You know that’s all I can say about that. I am sure a judge will resolve it fairly."
Right now, a whole bunch a question marks...but both sides making it clear that they just wanted to focus on the real reason for the parade: supporting children in need.
Kid Rock and the owner of Tootsies were both in attendance on the third floor of a bar.
“They want to send a message that they love the city of Nashville," said Bryan Lewis, the attorney for both Steven Smith and Kid Rock. "They support the children’s hospital and feel like this controversy needs to die down today. It needs to be about the children, Vanderbilt children’s hospital and Christmas."
Some People in Nashville, though, are still upset they didn’t get to see Kid Rock as grand marshal. Some women even showed up to the event with signs that read, "Kid Rock for Mayor."
We asked Shaw what he thought about being thrown right in the middle of the controversy.
“[Rock] is a grown man," Shaw said. "He knows what he should say on television and what he shouldn’t say on national television."
We reached out to Kid Rock's lawyer for a copy of the lawsuit mentioned to local media and have not heard back.
