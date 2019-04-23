NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country musician Kid Rock made a surprise visit to his Broadway bar, Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse, on Monday night surprising early arrivals for the NFL Draft.
Jeff Eslick of Tootsies Entertainment sent video to News4 of Kid Rock entertaining the crowd. Rock performed some of his hits as well as cover songs.
"Who knows if he will show up again during the draft, but he has been dropping by the bar regularly these days," said Eslick.
Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, has been subject of controversy recently for comments he made about The View host Joy Behar on Fox & Friends back in November and for comments he has made on social media.
The controversy surrounding his Fox & Friends appearance caused him to be let go from being the Grand Marshal of the Nashville Christmas Parade, a role that ultimately went to Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
At the time, financial backer for the parade, Steve Smith, owner of Tootsie's Orchid Lounge told local news media he felt blindsided by the decision to replace Kid Rock and through his attorney threatened to file a lawsuit against the city of Nashville and parade organizers, which ultimately was not pushed forward.
Rock was later asked to walk in the Leipers Fork Christmas Parade in December following the incident.
