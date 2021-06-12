NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After nearly a week of backlash from using a homophobic slur during a rant, musician Kid Rock took to Twitter to respond to the criticism.

While at the FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, TN, Kid Rock directed the slur toward members of the audience who were filming him on their smartphones.

Kid Rock defended his usage of the word on Twitter using his real name, Robert "Bob" Ritchie, explaining that Kid Rock loves many of his friends who are gay. In a sort of tongue-in-cheek way, he stated he would "have a talk" with himself about the incident.