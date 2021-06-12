Kid Rock

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo Kid Rock performs during a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in Pontiac, Mich.

 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After nearly a week of backlash from using a homophobic slur during a rant, musician Kid Rock took to Twitter to respond to the criticism.

While at the FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, TN, Kid Rock directed the slur toward members of the audience who were filming him on their smartphones.

Kid Rock defended his usage of the word on Twitter using his real name, Robert "Bob" Ritchie, explaining that Kid Rock loves many of his friends who are gay. In a sort of tongue-in-cheek way, he stated he would "have a talk" with himself about the incident. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.