NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After nearly a week of backlash from using a homophobic slur during a rant, musician Kid Rock took to Twitter to respond to the criticism.
While at the FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, TN, Kid Rock directed the slur toward members of the audience who were filming him on their smartphones.
Kid Rock defended his usage of the word on Twitter using his real name, Robert "Bob" Ritchie, explaining that Kid Rock loves many of his friends who are gay. In a sort of tongue-in-cheek way, he stated he would "have a talk" with himself about the incident.
If Kid Rock using the word faggot offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie— Kid Rock (@KidRock) June 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.