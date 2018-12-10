Kid Rock clearing layaway debt inspiring others to do the same
Kid Rock and controversy have been good friends for years, and for a rock-n-roller that's okay.
But that hard rock has a soft side too.
"I've seen 5 grown men cry today."
Tears of joy at a Clarksville Walmart, where for the first time layaway meant you don't have to pay. Someone did it for you.
"It was $97, something we were waiting to buy for Christmas, so whoever did it thank you."
The someone are Rex and Kendra Hawkins, home-builders here for 25 years.
"Yeah, he's built so many homes all around Clarksville."
They gave $77,000 in all to hundreds of customers clearing their holiday layaway debt. Hoping the trend catches on.
"Absolutely, that's our intent to pay it forward, we'd hope the spotlight is on them and others and be nice and just love your community."
Tyler Perry and Kid Rock started this a few days ago, Kid gave $81,000.
Rex and Kendra followed. No controversy here.
"It tells you there is good people, still hope, still hope."
Rex is a fan of Kid Rock's music, now they have something else in common too.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.