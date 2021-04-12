GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - It's a slow Monday morning so News4's Big Joe on the Go has you covered with getting in that motivation for the week!
Big Joe is visiting Iron Lotus Gym in Gallatin where workouts were paused during the pandemic but are slowly coming back around.
The gym is known as a popular kickboxing workout with Sandy Hughes, who's one of the mid-state's best trainers.
To learn more about the gym, click here.
