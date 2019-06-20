(WSMV) - Colonel Sanders and Chester Cheetah have teamed up to craft a sandwich that is both "finger-lickin' good" and "dangerously cheesy".
A KFC Cheetos sandwich will hit KFC stores on July 1.
Special announcement: I am finger lickin’ thrilled to bring the KFC Cheetos Sandwich to KFC locations nationwide on July 1. pic.twitter.com/ENL0F8aKDC— KFC (@kfc) June 20, 2019
