State Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro, resigned as senator for the 13th District effective Aug. 31, according to a news release.
Ketron is set to become Rutherford County Mayor on Sept. 1 after winning the general election. State law prohibits holding certain public offices at the same time.
Ketron was first elected to the Senate in 2002 and currently serves as Senate Republican Caucus Chairman, a position he has held since 2010. He also served in several other key leadership roles during his legislative tenure including Joint Fiscal Review Committee Chairman from 2010-2016 and Senate State and Local Government Committee Chairman from 2007-2010.
“Serving the people of the 13th District has been a privilege and an honor and I am proud to have worked on their behalf,” Ketron said in his letter of resignation to Gov. Bill Haslam and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “I also appreciate the opportunity to have served with such dedicated members and staff of the General Assembly, as well as those in the executive and judicial branches of state government. I will cherish their friendship.”
“Bill Ketron has been an excellent Senate member and an outstanding Senate Republican Caucus Chairman,” said Lt. McNally in a news release. “This is a huge loss for the Senate but a big win for the people of Rutherford County. Rutherford County is facing many great challenges due to the explosive growth in Middle Tennessee. Bill is the right man to serve as mayor at the right time in the history of the county. He will be an outstanding mayor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.