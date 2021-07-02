KENTUCKY (WSMV) - Six people have won the first round of Kentucky's Shot at a Million drawing after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination.
“Congratulations to the winners! Their prizes are life-changing, and that’s on top of the COVID-19 vaccines, which we know are lifesaving,” Governor Andy Beshear said.
The first round included more than 608,000 people who got vaccinated to enter their name in the drawing.
Patricia Short, from Lexington, was the lucky winner of $1 million.
“This happens in the movies, and now it happens in Kentucky. I hope it makes 1 million more people get vaccinated," Short's husband, Gary, said.
As well as a $1 million prize for those 18 and older, Kentuckians 12-17 years and older were also able to win full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, tech or trade school.
Those five winners from today were:
- Jalen Crudup, from Elizabethtown
- Crystal Frost, from Crestwood
- Tyler Henson, from Mt. Sterling
- Adison Sullenger, from Princeton
- Alex VonderHaar, from Louisville
The next round of the drawing will take place on July 29nd.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.