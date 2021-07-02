As the pandemic in the US slows, the fight against 'long haul' Covid is on

Margelet Hamilton, a math professor at Tallahassee Community College, sings in the church choir and decided to get vaccinated during revival week.

 Dave Ruff/CNN

KENTUCKY (WSMV) - Six people have won the first round of Kentucky's Shot at a Million drawing after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination. 

“Congratulations to the winners! Their prizes are life-changing, and that’s on top of the COVID-19 vaccines, which we know are lifesaving,” Governor Andy Beshear said. 

The first round included more than 608,000 people who got vaccinated to enter their name in the drawing. 

Patricia Short, from Lexington, was the lucky winner of $1 million. 

“This happens in the movies, and now it happens in Kentucky. I hope it makes 1 million more people get vaccinated," Short's husband, Gary, said. 

As well as a $1 million prize for those 18 and older, Kentuckians 12-17 years and older were also able to win full scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, tech or trade school. 

Those five winners from today were: 

  • Jalen Crudup, from Elizabethtown
  • Crystal Frost, from Crestwood
  • Tyler Henson, from Mt. Sterling
  • Adison Sullenger, from Princeton
  • Alex VonderHaar, from Louisville

The next round of the drawing will take place on July 29nd.

For more information, click here.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.