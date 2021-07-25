BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - Bowling Green Police have identified the suspect in a murder on Cherry Street on Saturday.
Police are looking for Alison Hargis in connection with the shooting death of Phillip Stewart just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Cherry Way.
A witness told the 911 dispatcher that a man, identified as Stewart, was laying unresponsive on the ground.
Stewart was taken to The Medical Center in Bowling Green where he died.
In addition to being wanted for murder, Hargis also has six unrelated warrants for her arrest.
Anyone with information on Hargis’ whereabouts are asked to call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4000 or Bowling Green Crime Stoppers at 270-781-2583.
