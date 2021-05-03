TOMPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Tompkinsville on Monday morning.
The National Weather Service said the tornado had peak winds around 90 mph.
A tornado warning for Monroe County was issued at 8:01 a.m. CDT and damage was reported at 8:09 a.m., according to information from the National Weather Service.
Numerous trees were reported down as well as some structural damage in Tompkinsville, along with power outages.
Monroe County School District reported none of its five schools were in the path of the storm. All five schools have electricity and received no damage.
