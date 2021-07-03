CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Two people were found dead at a home on Saturday morning on Cerulean Road, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP received a call around 8:45 a.m. regarding the discovery of the two bodies. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are under investigation.
Emergency personnel told WKDZ Radio that the victims were found bleeding and unconscious inside the home in the 200 block of Cerulean Road.
Detectives are searching for Landon W. Stinson, 29, of Cadiz, for questioning. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Stinson, call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
