Cadiz death investigation

Kentucky State Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a Cadiz

 WKDZ Radio

CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Two people were found dead at a home on Saturday morning on Cerulean Road, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP received a call around 8:45 a.m. regarding the discovery of the two bodies. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are under investigation.

Emergency personnel told WKDZ Radio that the victims were found bleeding and unconscious inside the home in the 200 block of Cerulean Road.

Detectives are searching for Landon W. Stinson, 29, of Cadiz, for questioning. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Stinson, call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

Landon Stinson

Landon Stinson

Landon Stinson is wanted for questioning by Kentucky State Police.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.