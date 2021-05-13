CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Trigg County Sheriff’s deputy and while trying to serve an arrest warrant on Thursday morning.
Trigg County deputies went to a home on Gold Dust Trail in the Rockcastle community to serve an arrest warrant. The KSP said deputies were met with resistance by a man at the home who was identified at the wanted person. A deputy responded by shooting the man. The deputy provided medical care until EMS personnel arrived.
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree told WKDZ Radio the man picked up a 2x4 piece of wood and tried to hit the deputy.
Emergency personnel said the victim was shot several times. The victim was transported to the Trigg County Hospital and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. KSP said the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.
Kentucky State Police has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local law enforcement agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.