STANFORD, KY (WSMV) - A woman kidnapped in the parking lot of a Cadiz, KY, business and the man accused of taking her were found dead after being stopped near Stanford on Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police troopers spotted the Mitsubishi Montero Sport driven by Thomas Hungerford around 4 p.m. CDT on U.S. 27 in Lancaster, KY. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle stopped on U.S. 27 near Stanford.

When troopers approached the vehicle, the saw the bodies of Tammy Beechum and Hungerford inside. The deaths appear to be a result of a murder-suicide and no other suspects are being sought.

KSP Dispatch was called just after 8 a.m. that Beechum, 53, of Dover, TN, had been taken from a parking lot at a business on Lafayette Street in Cadiz, KY, by force. Detectives determined that Beechum was taken by Hungerford, 65, of Cadiz, who was said to be Beechum’s estranged boyfriend.

Hungerford and Beechum left in a Mitsubishi Montero Sport and were thought to be traveling in the direction of Maryland, though no known direction of travel was known.