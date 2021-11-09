BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - A Tennessee man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in several Kentucky counties, the Kentucky State Police reported Tuesday.
KSP Troopers received a call for assistance around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday from the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office regarding an active vehicle pursuit. The original 911 call was to report a reckless driver. Deputies from Simpson County located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but was unsuccessful.
Troopers took over the pursuit when in Warren County. The driver continued into Bowling Green attempting to strike vehicles at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit ended in Bowling Green when the suspect collided with two vehicles and his vehicle became inoperable. The suspect was identified as Paul Edward Eden, 44, of Hartsville, TN. Eden was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released to authorities.
Eden has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking (automobile) and several other drug and traffic offenses, according to the KSP. He is being held at the Warren County Regional Jail.
