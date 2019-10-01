ELKTON, KY (WSMV) - Two officers were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop on East Main Street that left the driver of the vehicle dead, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP Trooper Rob Austin told WHOP Radio the incident started during a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon.
The KSP did not say what agencies were involved in the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.