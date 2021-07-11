CADIZ, KY (WSMV) - Some crew members of the American Jazz ship will disembark on Sunday as others will stay aboard the ship that has run aground on Lake Barkley near Cadiz.

The ship ran aground on Thursday on the way to Nashville after leaving Memphis on Sunday.

The 120 passengers on the cruise were taken off the ship on Friday and taken to the Drury Hotel in Nashville.

“On Friday and Saturday nights, guests who had disembarked the shop on Friday stayed at the Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville. While visiting Nashville, they enjoyed a special dinner at the Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theatre, a private backstage tour of the Ryman Auditorium and a show at the Grand Ole Opry. They were also able to visit local museums and areas sites along with small group excursions around Nashville,” American Cruise Lines said in a statement on Sunday.

American Cruise Lines said most guest will return home from Nashville on Sunday as scheduled following the conclusion of the cruise.

According to American Cruise Lines’ website, the eight-day, seven-night cruise departs each Sunday from either Nashville or Memphis and travels to the other port during the week. The July 11 departure from Nashville is no longer listed on the website. The next cruise is set to depart Memphis for Nashville on July 18.

American Cruise Line said the American Jazz ship remains safe and poses no danger to any crewmember who remains onboard.

“They are fully equipped with supplies and perfectly safe and comfortable aboard the ship. Additional fresh water has been delivered,” the cruise line said in a statement. “American Jazz remains completely safe with all onboard systems operational and poses no danger to any crew who remain on board. There continues to be no damage, no pollution and no environment concerns.”

American Jazz ran aground outside of the main channel of the Cumberland River near the Highway 68/80 bridge.

American Cruise Line said divers are in the water on Sunday assessing the underwater situation and developing a plan to refloat the riverboat which remains stuck on the sandbar.