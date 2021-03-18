FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) - After more than a year, the first case of COVID-19 was recently reported at the Simpson County Detention Center.
“All residents and officers have been tested and we are following the protocols set forth by our local health department and the Department of Corrections,” jailer Eric Vaughn said in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday. “All cases so far are mild or asymptomatic.”
Vaughn said 46 inmates and seven deputies have now tested positive for COVID-19.
“This allows us to be able to successfully quarantine those testing positive and will allow us to give them proper treatment and care,” Vaughn said. “We appreciate the support from our emergency management family members, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department and our fellow jails.”
