MAYFIELD, KY (WSMV) - Significant damage has been reported in Mayfield after a possible tornado touched down in the city.

The Graves County Emergency Management Office said a shelter has been opened at Mayfield High School.

Emergency Management said Mayfield residents who are able to walk safely can go to Fire Station No. 1 on East Broadway Street. Buses at the fire station are helping transport people to shelters.

In Stewart County, one person was reported injured in Stewart County as a possible tornado came through the area.

Emergency Management officials reported multiple structures were damaged, concentrated in the 2300 block of Highway 120 in Big Rock. Multiple trees and power lines were reported down. One minor injury was reported in the area.