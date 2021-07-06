RUSSELLVILLE, KY (WSMV) - A Russellville man was shot after an altercation early Monday morning, according to Russellville Police.
Police said Caleb Sowers, 23, was found shot on East Second Street at 1:37 a.m. on Monday after an altercation between Evan Merriman, 19, of Russellville, and an unidentified juvenile. During the altercation, Merriman shot Sowers.
Merriman has been charged with assault 1st and assault 4th. He is being held in the Logan County Detention Center.
Sowers was taken to a Nashville hospital where he was treated and released.
