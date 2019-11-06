TOMPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The Kentucky State Police is seeking assistance finding a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since Oct. 1.
KSP said Katie Cawthorn, of Fountain Run Ky, was last seen on Oct. 1 wearing black pants, a pink shirt and brown boots. She is 5’1” and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have information about Cawthorn’s whereabouts, contact Kentucky State Police Post 15 at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency.
