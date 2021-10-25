HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - One person is dead following a standoff with police in Hopkinsville.
Police stopped to check on a man parked on South Main Street on Sunday afternoon. During the stop officers found out that the man had active warrants out of Florida for a DUI crash. The man then pointed a gun at an officer and ran into a nearby vacant apartment.
After a six-hour standoff, police shot tear gas into the apartment. Upon entry, they found the suspect in the attic between two walls. He again pointed a gun at police when officers shot and killed him.
Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner told WKDZ radio that he’s confident officers followed the law in this case. Sumner said the officers involved in the shooting will be assigned to desk duty during the investigation.
A police K-9 was injured after breathing in some broken glass but is expected to be OK. No officers were injured.
The victim’s name has not been released by authorities. The Kentucky State Police is investigating the shooting.
