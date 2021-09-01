OAK GROVE, KY (WSMV) - One person was killed after a fiery crash on Interstate 24 near mile-marker 85 early Saturday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
A Suzuki Sidekick being driven by Cecil Gustin, 86, of Thompson Springs, UT, was traveling east in the right lane when he abruptly crossed into the left lane for an unknown reason. Gustin’s car struck a GMC Acadia driven by Dilynn Roper, 22, of Vienna, IL, in the rear-end.
After colliding, Gustin’s vehicle crossed the right lane, exited the shoulder and struck an earth-embankment before becoming fully engulfed in flames. Roper’s vehicle came to final rest in the travel portion of the left lane and was engulfed by fire.
Roper was able to exit his vehicle and was not injured. Gustin died at the scene.
