OAK GROVE, KY (WSMV) - The Oak Grove Police Department celebrated the retirement of dispatcher Kathy Deason on Friday.
Deason officially began her retirement after working her final shift that ended at 6 a.m. Saturday.
“Thank you for the last seven years of service to this department and for being so dedicated to what you do,” the police department said in a social media post. “You will truly be missed by all of us and we are so thankful to have you by our side being the wonderful dispatcher that you are!
“We all wish you nothing but the absolute best, always!”
Hear her last call in the following Facebook post.
