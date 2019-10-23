Trial date reset for man charged in KY girl's murder

Timothy Madden faces several charges, including rape and murder, in connection with the death of 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin. (Photo: Christian County Sheriff's Office)

SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Timothy Madden, who killed 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin at a youth football game, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to court officials.

Gabbi Doolin was killed in November 2015. (WSMV)

Gabbi Doolin was found dead near Scottsville-Allen County High School in November 2015. She had been kidnapped, sexually abused and killed while her older brother played in a youth league football game at the school.

Madden admitted to killing her earlier this year.

The hearing got heated when Amy Doolin, Gabbi’s mom, took the stand.

Brian Doolin, Gabbi’s dad, interrupted his wife’s testimony to tell Madden, “We have waited four years for this, and you can’t even give us three mintues?” Brian Doolin believed Madden was not paying attention to his wife speaking.

Both sides began yelling at each other and Judge Janet Crocker removed both families from the courtroom to allow matters to calm down.

Madden had entered a guilty plea in August to kidnapping and murder prior to a trial, which was set to be held in Elizabethton, KY. He entered an Alford plea – a type of guilty plea in which the person does not admit to committing the crime but accepts the punishment of a guilty plea and admits the state had sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction – to first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Gabbi Doolin’s official cause of death was strangulation and drowning.

