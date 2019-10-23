SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Timothy Madden, who killed 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin at a youth football game, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to court officials.

Gabbi Doolin was found dead near Scottsville-Allen County High School in November 2015. She had been kidnapped, sexually abused and killed while her older brother played in a youth league football game at the school.

Timothy Madden pleads guilty in court SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Timothy Madden, the man accused of killing 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin, pleaded guilty Saturday in court.

Madden admitted to killing her earlier this year.

The hearing got heated when Amy Doolin, Gabbi’s mom, took the stand.

+2 Suspect charged with rape, murder of 7-year-old KY girl Gabriella Doolin was found dead over the weekend during a youth football game in Scottsville, which is in Allen County.

Brian Doolin, Gabbi’s dad, interrupted his wife’s testimony to tell Madden, “We have waited four years for this, and you can’t even give us three mintues?” Brian Doolin believed Madden was not paying attention to his wife speaking.

Both sides began yelling at each other and Judge Janet Crocker removed both families from the courtroom to allow matters to calm down.

Madden had entered a guilty plea in August to kidnapping and murder prior to a trial, which was set to be held in Elizabethton, KY. He entered an Alford plea – a type of guilty plea in which the person does not admit to committing the crime but accepts the punishment of a guilty plea and admits the state had sufficient evidence to obtain a conviction – to first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Gabbi Doolin’s official cause of death was strangulation and drowning.

During Ms. Doolin’s testimony, Gabbi’s father stopped her saying to Madden “We have waited 4 years for this and you can’t even give us 3 minutes?” He mentioned Madden was seemingly not paying attention to Ms. Doolin speak. Court was sent to recess after security held Mr. Doolin — Krista Garrison WNKY News (@kgarrisonnews) October 23, 2019

back as he moved from the witness stand toward Madden. From the crowd, near Madden’s family, someone yelled “Lock him up!” (Speaking about Mr. Doolin) when someone from the Doolin family/friends section responded “What do you mean lock him up” this started a chain of events — Krista Garrison WNKY News (@kgarrisonnews) October 23, 2019

leading to both sides of the gallery had people standing and yelling. The judge sent both groups to separate rooms and took Madden out of the courtroom. We are currently in recess until things settle. — Krista Garrison WNKY News (@kgarrisonnews) October 23, 2019